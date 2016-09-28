How did the B-29 Superfortress become the most advanced bomber of the Second World War?

This teaching resource explores the history and development of the B-29 Superfortress bomber in the Second World War to look at different aspects of STEM for Key stages 3-4, through asking questions to encourage student enquiry. Accompanying downloadable teacher notes are available providing further information and ideas linking to the National Curriculum for Science, Maths and Design & Technology.
B-17 Flying Fortress
The B-17 was developed by the USAAC (United States Army Air Corps) for strategic bombing in the Second World War against German industrial and military targets. Before the start of the war no-one knew the exact nature of aerial warfare and the conditions in which the B-17 would operate. The initial B-17 designs were based on assumptions of aerial warfare rather than actual experience.
© IWM (FRE 14905)
What did the B-29 need to do that the B-17 could not?
Throughout the Second World War the nature of warfare was changing. Aviation technology needed to advance to meet these changes.
Listen to the story of Francis Chinard a US Army Air Forces doctor, who trained pilots and crew in the UK about the effects of flying at high altitudes on the body.
The B-29 was created to meet the practical requirements of aerial warfare, designed in response to known issues, based on experience.
© IWM (FRE 11935)