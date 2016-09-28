How did the B-29 Superfortress become the most advanced bomber of the Second World War?

B-17 Flying Fortress

The B-17 was developed by the USAAC (United States Army Air Corps) for strategic bombing in the Second World War against German industrial and military targets. Before the start of the war no-one knew the exact nature of aerial warfare and the conditions in which the B-17 would operate. The initial B-17 designs were based on assumptions of aerial warfare rather than actual experience.

© IWM (FRE 14905)